The Sun Valley Museum of Art has confirmed titles and showtimes for the next three films in its autumn screening series at the Magic Lantern in Ketchum.
“Now that the weather has cooled down, it feels great to head to the theater and see movies on the big screen again,” said Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts at SVMoA. “We’ve presented three weeks of films so far and the museum is committed to creating opportunities for our community to safely gather to see independent and documentary films on an ongoing basis.”
Continuing the series on Thursday, Oct. 22, is “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” which delves into the secret life of the glamorous movie star who has become posthumously recognized for her groundbreaking war-era inventions that helped blaze the trail for wireless internet, GPS and more.
The documentary will screen twice on Thursday, first at 4 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m.
Following “Bombshell,” award-winning documentary “Obit.” will screen on Thursday, Oct. 29. The documentary delves into the lives of professional obituary writers for The New York Times.
Then, SVMoA will kick off November with the tonally lighter film “A Chef’s Voyage,” which follows acclaimed chef David Kinch and his restaurant team as they embark on a journey to collaborate with legendary French chefs in Paris, Provence and Marseille. This film will show on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Liberty Theatre in Hailey and on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Magic Lantern. Audiences can also view it at home online at https://watch.firstrunfeatures.com/products/a-chef-s-voyage-at-the-sun-valley-museum-of-art.
“As we choose films to share with our community, we look to documentaries that bring universal stories to life,” Bretall said. “With masks and distancing within the theater and with limits on the size of each audience, the screenings have felt very safe.”
Masks are required for entry to the Magic Lantern. For more information on tickets, films and showtimes, visit svmoa.org.
