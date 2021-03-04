The 10th annual Sun Valley Film Festival will take place virtually April 14-18, the nonprofit announced this week.
The “SVFF Streaming” event will feature most of the standard offerings of a traditional festival—a diverse film slate of documentaries and narrative movies, talks with filmmakers and actors, moderated audience Q&As—via an online platform.
“While the Sun Valley destination is core to the SVFF experience, current conditions prevent us from planning an in-person event this year,” said Festival Director Candice Pate. “We look forward to expanding our audience by streaming our curated slate of films from the best and the brightest storytellers in the business while we begin planning an in-person return in 2022.”
Last year’s festival was called off at the 11th hour, less than a week before kick-off and just two days before Blaine County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, which soon prompted a full-scale lockdown.
All Access Passes for the 2021 festival will go on sale April 1 for $150. For those who had passes to the canceled 2020 festival, the organization states on its website that “We will email all deferred passholders details on our plan for 2021 passes in early March.”
The festival plans also plans to announce its full slate of films on April 1. Check sunvalleyfilmfestival.org for details.
