The first surfboard Dick Metz owned weighed more than 100 pounds and was made out of solid redwood. These days, the surfing legend laughs thinking about dragging it around Laguna Beach, and is happy that the evolution of surfboards has come so far.

Of course, Metz himself played a huge part of that transformation: He is the inspiration behind one of the most influential films in surfing history, "The Endless Summer."

Now 94, he makes his home far from the beach. A 40-year Ketchum resident, Metz has been skiing Sun Valley since 1952. 

Dick Metz surfing the second reef at Brooks Street, Laguna Beach, in 1954.
Southern California surfers Dick Metz (left) and Bruce Brown changed the surfing world after Brown's "Endless Summer" came out, a film that was inspired by Metz's world travels. 

Surfing legends Phil Edwards, Dick Metz and Duke Kahanamoku in Honolulu in 1965. 
Dick Metz co-founded Hobie Surf Shops with friend Hobie Alter. He is pictured in front of the shop in 1961. 

