The first surfboard Dick Metz owned weighed more than 100 pounds and was made out of solid redwood. These days, the surfing legend laughs thinking about dragging it around Laguna Beach, and is happy that the evolution of surfboards has come so far.
Of course, Metz himself played a huge part of that transformation: He is the inspiration behind one of the most influential films in surfing history, "The Endless Summer."
Now 94, he makes his home far from the beach. A 40-year Ketchum resident, Metz has been skiing Sun Valley since 1952.
“Surfing and skiing are very similar in that they are individual sports that let you just be in the moment and one with nature. Sitting on a board in the waves looking into the horizon is a lot like standing on top of a mountain looking into the wilderness,” Metz said. “I think that’s why a lot of surfers like to ski and vice-versa.”
Metz will be at a special screening of "Birth of The Endless Summer, Discovery of Cape St. Francis," a documentary of Metz's three-year journey around the world in search of waves. It was a quest that culminated in the discovery of "the perfect wave" on a beach near Cape Town, South Africa. The adventure inspired filmmaker Bruce Brown to retrace Metz’s steps for the iconic film, "The Endless Summer."
The screening will take place at 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Magic Lantern Cinemas in Ketchum.
Last week, Metz sat down and chatted with the Express about his experiences that changed the surf community and expanded the sport around the world.
Metz was born in Laguna Beach in 1929, and he spent his early years on the beach with his dad, who owned a bar and restaurant.
“He used to put me in a playpen on the beach and sell hamburgers and beer," Metz said. "When I got too big for the playpen, he paid a couple surfer kids to watch me, and they would take me out in the water and tandem surf with me. The water is second nature.”
As he got older, Metz worked for his father at night so he could surf during the day, and that’s all he thought about—that, and chasing girls.
After Metz’ stint in the Korean War, he went to to college at the University of California, Santa Barbara on the G.I. Bill, but he wasn’t interested in class so much. He preferred to be at the beach.
“My dad ended up buying a liquor store in Huntington Beach and told me to run it, and I did that. I ran it into the ground," Metz said. "I ended up selling the liquor license to Disneyland, sold all the merchandise to pay off the debts and had about $2,200 left after I sold all my stuff. I took that money and decided to go visit five places around the world."
He planned to start his trek in 1958 and visit Tahiti, Australia, Africa, attend the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, and run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.
“I hitchhiked to Panama where I went to the French Embassy to get a ride on one of their ships to Tahiti, where they were getting supplies to travel to the Indochina War,” Metz said.
He rode in the hulls of the ship for several weeks without being allowed on deck. They charged him $70 for his food.
“There were no flights to Tahiti then, or tourist ships,” Metz said. “I had to get creative.”
When he was ready to leave Tahiti, he had to get work on a Norwegian freighter ship going to Australia and ended up riding for four months, with stops in Indonesia, Fiji and other countries. He surfed when he could and ended up getting a letter of recommendation from the captain of the ship, in case he had to get another job on a ship.
“He told me to write one in English as he wasn’t fluent, and he signed it. Of course I wrote a glowing review,” Metz laughed.
After surfing in Australia for awhile, he decided to get another job on another Norwegian ship, which ended up taking him to Singapore, Cambodia and Burma before ending up in India.
“I got to see the Taj Majal, watch snake charmers, and see so many incredible places that hadn’t been populated by tourists very much yet,” Metz said.
He kept on his journey to the Seychelles Islands before he got to East Africa and worked for a safari company setting up tents for tourists.
“I got chased by a rhino, and almost killed by a lion, and lived with the Zulus. Africa is such a beautiful place, albeit dangerous,” Metz said.
Metz recalled crossing the Nubian Desert and having to stay underneath the bus during the day as it was almost 130 degrees Fahrenheit. They traveled at night so the engine wouldn’t overheat.
The most significant moment for Metz was actually what he thought would be an inconsequential decision. Hitchhiking to see Victoria Falls, Metz arrived in the middle of the night. He decided that rather than staying the night, he would keep traveling to Cape Town, South Africa, with the hope of seeing the falls on a later day.
“That decision changed my world, and changed surfing,” Metz said.
When Metz ended up in Cape Town, he went right to the beach and ran into a guy named John Whitmore, a used car salesman on lunch break.
“When John and I started talking, he was itching to know everything about surfing he could," Metz said. "Remember, there were no surf magazines or movies at the time. It wasn’t a common thing to do, and he wanted to learn how to make surfboards."
Metz knew how to make them and promised his new friend he would send materials back from America and come back to Cape Town to teach him.
“John ended up becoming the most known surfboard maker in Africa,” Metz laughed.
Another trip landed Metz at a place called Cape St. Francis, where there was literally nothing but a guy with a general store selling plots of land, he said.
“I was a fool not to buy one of those plots,” Metz said.
Cape St. Francis and the nearby Jeffreys Bay (J-Bay) are now known as two of the best surf spots in the world.
From there, Metz made it to the Summer Olympics in Rome and got to run with the bulls, a highlight of his life, he said.
Metz kept his promise to Whitmore and traveled back to Cape Town in 1962 to teach him how to make surfboards.
When Metz got back to California, he went to see his buddies Hobie Alter and Brown, who had already made his first surf film, "Slippery When Wet." Metz detailed his travels and told Brown about an incredible surf spot he visited in South Africa.
“It took Bruce a few years to get to Cape St. Francis, and I got him hooked up with my friend John and others I had met along the way in my travels, and thus 'Endless Summer' was born,” Metz said. “I’m just glad that I got the opportunity to take that trip and it got shared with the rest of the world.”
Metz then lived in Hawaii for some time and helped co-found Hobie Surf Shops with his friend Alter, and ran a surf clothing shop called Jams on Front Street in Lahaina. That location burned in the recent massive fires there. Metz said that he was so sad to learn of the deadly fires and plans to help with fundraising efforts to help the community.
Metz is no stranger to raising money to help causes close to his heart as he, along with 100 surfing friends, started the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center, located in Laguna Beach. The foundation operates a museum dedicated to archiving surfing artifacts, memorabilia and more. They put on educational programs, host film screenings and other surfing related events that promote and preserve the culture.
“I was recently at a guy’s barn in Burley where he donated a few old surfboards to the museum,” Metz said. “There are a lot of beach bums like me living in the mountains."
I had the pleasure of working for Dick at Hobies in Laguna in the late 70’s. He is a great guy always fun to see when he comes to town!
