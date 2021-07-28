The Sun Valley Wine Auction, the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s fundraiser for local arts education, celebrated its 40th anniversary last week, accumulating approximately $1,049,000 in the process.
Over the course of the year, SVMoA works with 4,000 K-12 students in the public schools, using the arts as an alternative to STEM-centric core curriculum. They also offer community programming at free and reduced costs.
As of April 2021, the organization has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to help 635 students and 75 educators to continue their pursuit of arts education, either here in the valley or abroad.
Although the ceremony went off essentially without a hitch, Development Director Peter Burke worked hard to make the event seem effortless.
“It was planned in a vacuum in the sense that everything has been sort of a hypothetical,” Burke said. “There’s been contingency plans for every single plan.”
As recently as January, SVMOA intended to have another virtual celebration after succeeding last year. But as vaccines rolled out and restrictions lifted, more and more members urged SVMoA to do in-person events. With the help of wine chairs Cyril and Blakesley Chappellet, the organization restructured the three-day extravaganza. They pivoted away from their original venue—Dollar Mountain Lodge—for cost-saving reasons and lingering concerns over COVID-19 protocols.
Wednesday, July 21, kicked off the festivities with the River Ranch Wine Walk. Roughly 350 people tasted wines from 26 different wineries on River Ranch Road, just south of downtown Ketchum. On Thursday, July 22, venues throughout Sun Valley continued the tradition of the Vintner Dinner Series. Finally, Friday, July 23 brought the wine auction to Trail Creek Cabin in Sun Valley.
Usually offering 30 lots, this year’s auction was pared down to 13: Schramsberg; Spottswoode; Legacy Vintners; Ultimate Napa; Trefethen X Portland Cello; Sonoma Sejour; Commemorative Bottle Series; Paddle Raise; Alexana, Revana, Corazon Del Sol; Amanera Playa Grande; Middle Fork Rafting Adventure; Fly Fishing in Copper Basin; and Chappellet X Triple Creek Ranch. The Copper Basin adventure sold for $66,000 twice, making it the most successful lot of the weekend.
Even though the event sold out, those interested could still bid online, making the opportunity available for many more people.
In addition to the Wine Auction’s 40th anniversary, SVMoA observes its 50th anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, SVMoA exhibited “Clay Silver Inc.: Sun Valley Center at 50,” curated by Jim Romberg and Peter De Lorey. All of the art on view for June and July are pieces originated at Trail Creek—the institution’s original campus—when the institution was focused on print making and ceramics.
“We handed over the keys to the car and said come back in and let’s do a retrospective of what this place was,” Burke said.
Molly Chappellet, mother of wine chairs Cybil and Blakesly, helped found the Wine Auction in 1981. Around a decade after the founding of SVMOA, friends Molly Chappellet and Glenn Janss were inspired by the Napa Wine Auction, which raised money for agriculture workers. They brought the idea back to Sun Valley to much avail. Over the years, the auction has taken place at Elkhorn, Bigwood Golf Course, Dollar Mountain, River Run and now Trail Creek. Although the details may change, the sentiment always holds steady.
“It’s always sort of been a casual affair,” Burke said. “Get together, auction off some great bottles of wine, make some money for arts education.”
