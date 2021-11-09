What started as a small group of wellness advocates congregating in 1997 has transformed into an internationally-recognized event. The Sun Valley Wellness Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary June 10-13, 2022. Through their programs, they will focus on the four pillars: Mind, Body, Spirit and Environment.
The Argyros Center for Performing Arts will host speakers and presentations. Experience Park at Sun Valley’s Festival Meadows will offer live music, vendors, food and movement classes. Both in-person and virtual tickets will go on sale soon.
The Limelight Hotel will serve as the festival headquarters and will offer discounted rates for festival attendants.
“The Festival starts with the dreams, visions, and talents of each board member combined with the rich history of the event,” Sun Valley Wellness Board President Geneal Thompson said in a statement. “As we look forward to our 25th anniversary Festival, we are excited to bring in speakers that exemplify that rich history.”
For more information, visit sunvalleywellness.org. Speakers will be announced shortly. ￼
