Brown trout
Express file photo

The annual Sun Valley Single Fly Competition returns July 28 and 29, promising a spectacular fly-fishing experience, as well as a chance to make a real difference in the lives of young adventurers. Funds raised support Idaho Basecamp’s fifth-grade Outdoor Adventure Education Program—an initiative aimed at empowering the youth with life-transforming outdoor experiences.

The Sun Valley Single Fly rules are simple: Anglers choose a single fly to fish with over a two-hour stretch. The challenge? If you lose your fly, you’re out of the competition. Points are given based on the number of fish caught, with bonus points for length. The scenic Big Wood River, revered as one of Idaho’s renowned Blue Ribbon trout streams, is the backdrop for this competition.

“The Big Wood River has always been a symbol of our community’s bond with nature. Fishing on such a pristine river is surreal and doing it for a cause makes it even more special,” said Mat Gershater, executive director and founder of Idaho Basecamp.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments