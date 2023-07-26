The annual Sun Valley Single Fly Competition returns July 28 and 29, promising a spectacular fly-fishing experience, as well as a chance to make a real difference in the lives of young adventurers. Funds raised support Idaho Basecamp’s fifth-grade Outdoor Adventure Education Program—an initiative aimed at empowering the youth with life-transforming outdoor experiences.
The Sun Valley Single Fly rules are simple: Anglers choose a single fly to fish with over a two-hour stretch. The challenge? If you lose your fly, you’re out of the competition. Points are given based on the number of fish caught, with bonus points for length. The scenic Big Wood River, revered as one of Idaho’s renowned Blue Ribbon trout streams, is the backdrop for this competition.
“The Big Wood River has always been a symbol of our community’s bond with nature. Fishing on such a pristine river is surreal and doing it for a cause makes it even more special,” said Mat Gershater, executive director and founder of Idaho Basecamp.
Winners are in for a treat. Each category victor receives a unique Sun Valley Single Fly Champion Fly Box, intricately engraved with the Big Wood River, and a chic Sun Valley Single Fly Hat. The Grand Champion of the Single Fly Open gets an amazing prize package from Native Evergreen, including the sought-after Sun Valley Single Fly Belt Buckle, a Riversmith 2-Banger River Quiver, and a pair of top-notch Bajio sunglasses.
The festivities begin on July 28 with a registration party at Sun Valley Outfitters. Participants can enjoy a relaxed ambiance with refreshments, music and a chance to size up their competition. The fishing begins on Saturday, July 29, with the first award of the day, the First Lite First Catch, a cache of First Lite gear for the day’s first catch.
By afternoon, participants and their friends and family will gather for the Windermere Wrap-Up—a gathering with lunch, drinks, an announcement of winners across multiple categories, the close of the silent auction and raffle, and awards ceremony.
Interested parties can register or find more information at sunvalley singlefly.org. ￼
