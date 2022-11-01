In the run-up to its 2022-23 winter season, Sun Valley Resort has scheduled a series of pre-season events to get skiers and snowboarders ready to hit the slopes.
The resort plans to kick off its 87th season on Thursday, Nov. 24.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Sun Valley Opera House will host a screening of the “Brap Ski 2” ski film, Ketchum skier “Crazy” Karl Fostvedt’s latest project that includes local skiers WingTai Barrymore, McKenna Peterson and Ridge Dirksmeirer. That screening will be followed by a presentation of Matchstick Productions’ ski film “Anywhere From Here.”
On Nov. 12, the resort will host its annual Pray for Snow party at the River Run Lodge plaza to show thanks to the community and employees of Sun Valley Co. for helping to make Sun Valley the No. 1 ski resort for the third year in a row, as rated by the readers of SKI magazine.
The event is also designed to celebrate the coming season. Vintage costumes and dancing are encouraged. People who bring healthy dried and canned goods and gently used coats to donate to The Hunger Coalition will receive raffle tickets for prizes.
Shortly before opening day, the Sun Valley Opera House will host four showings of the new Warren Miller film “Daymaker” from Nov. 17-19. Check the resort calendar at sunvalley.com for dates and times.
The resort has started selling lift tickets for the winter season. This year, it is offering one-day, two-day, three-day or four-day lift tickets for Bald Mountain and one-day or two-day lift tickets for Dollar Mountain. The tickets do not have to be used consecutively and can be used four out of six days, three out of five days, and two out of three days. Sun Valley will also welcome guests with the Ikon Base Pass Plus (for five days) and Ikon Pass (for seven days), as well as the Mountain Collective pass, which offers two free days at the resort’s mountains.
