In the run-up to its 2022-23 winter season, Sun Valley Resort has scheduled a series of pre-season events to get skiers and snowboarders ready to hit the slopes.

The resort plans to kick off its 87th season on Thursday, Nov. 24.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Sun Valley Opera House will host a screening of the “Brap Ski 2” ski film, Ketchum skier “Crazy” Karl Fostvedt’s latest project that includes local skiers WingTai Barrymore, McKenna Peterson and Ridge Dirksmeirer. That screening will be followed by a presentation of Matchstick Productions’ ski film “Anywhere From Here.”

