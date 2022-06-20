Sun Valley Resort will host a Friends of Baldy Clean-Up Day on Sunday, June 26, to remove trash and debris from designated areas of the ski mountain.
Registered volunteers are scheduled to meet at River Run Plaza at 8:30 a.m. for light refreshments and a brief safety overview, before heading out on the mountain. At 12:30 p.m., event organizers will give away raffle prizes, including a 2022-23 Challenger season lift pass.
Volunteers will receive a lift ticket for the event that is valid for the whole day. Participants are advised to wear appropriate footwear and to bring water, sunscreen and work gloves.
For more information and to register, go to sunvalley.com/events/detail/baldy-clean-up/.
The resort will commence its summer lift and dining service on Bald Mountain on Saturday, June 25. The Roundhouse Gondola and the Christmas chairlift will provide access to Baldy for hiking, dining at the Roundhouse restaurant and sightseeing. Access to downhill mountain biking will begin on Friday, July 1.
Access to the trails on Baldy is free. Visitors who want to catch a ride to the top of the mountain can purchase lift tickets online or at the River Run ticket office starting at $26. Lifts will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with alternative hours on select Wednesdays in July and August.
The resort is scheduled to host a Bald Mountain Summer Kick Off Party at the River Run base area on Saturday, July 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In