Sun Valley Resort’s 2021-22 winter season is winding down but gearing up with parties, live music, family activities and the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Skiers and riders have two more weekends to enjoy Bald Mountain, with the last day of the season scheduled for Sunday, April 17, on the Warm Springs slopes.
The last weekend of the season will begin with the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Valley Village at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. With more than 8,000 eggs, it is an anticipated event each spring. Kids 10 and under are grouped into zones based on age, so everyone will have a chance at filling their basket. After the egg hunt, kids can take a ride on a train, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, or head over to The Toy Store for glitter tattoos and face painting. Admission is free.
On Saturday, April 16, people can celebrate the season at the Baldy Bash, an end-of-season street party with live music, a barbecue and a bar complete with Champagne from Veuve Clicquot. Live music from the Pisten Bullies will kick things off at 2:30 p.m., with headliner Casio Dreams hitting the outdoor stage around 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Partygoers at the Baldy Bash are encouraged to wear their best retro ski gear to celebrate spring in style. Parking is limited. Guests are encouraged to use Mountain Rides’ blue, bronze and red routes, which have all been extended through April 17.
Sunday, April 17, is the last day of the season on Bald Mountain. DJ Marlin will play tunes at the Warm Springs base from noon to 4 p.m. The final-day celebration will feature a barbecue and bar on the patio of Warm Springs Lodge. Costumes are optional but always encouraged, the resort stated.
The Sun Valley Club will host Easter Brunch on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet will feature dishes ranging from eggs Benedict to brioche French toast, to full-service omelet stations and a chef-attended carving station. For reservations, call 208-622-2919 or at sunvalley.com.
