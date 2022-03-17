Sun Valley Opera has one final curtain call for winter

Sun Valley Opera will round out its 2022 Winterfest with a “Diva Party & Concert” in Ketchum on Sunday, March 20, featuring Broadway artist Allison Blackwell.
She will perform her show “First You Dream,” with songs from her biggest influences, including composers George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, Carole King, Irving Berlin and Stephen Sondheim, and performers such as Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, Leontyne Price and Aretha Franklin.
She had the chance to play Franklin in the Broadway show “A Night with Janis Joplin” in 2014 to rave reviews.
Debuting on Broadway with the opera “Porgy and Bess,” she shared the stage with her idols Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis and David Alan Grier. It is one of the first operas she remembers listening to, besides “Hansel and Gretel.”
During the beginning phases of “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” she helped develop the show into what it became, originating a featured role.
In Las Vegas, she performed in the original cast of “The Lion King,” one of her favorite shows, and was later asked to do the show on Broadway.
Blackwell acknowledges the grind of achieving her dreams.
“We do love what we do, but it’s physically and mentally very taxing to give a consistent performance eight shows a week for an audience,” she said.
She has won many awards in her field, including one from the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle.
“Regardless of what field you do, it’s going to be competitive,” Blackwell said. “I just think you have to be true to yourself, work on your art and your craft. Don’t worry about awards. Just be honest to yourself and give the best you can to your audiences.”
Before going out onstage, she sips tea with honey and ginger, turning on the humidifier as she does vocal and physical warm-ups. Despite her expertise, she still feels anxiety before performing, she said.
“I’m nervous all the time,” Blackwell said. “Even if I’m well-prepared, it’s still nerve-wracking.”
The reaction of the audience puts her at ease.
Growing up, Blackwell listened as her father played piano. Both her parents were professors of music, now retired after 45 years. She watched as her mother conducted orchestras. She started playing violin, then dancing.
She has taught classes herself.
“I want to give them the lessons I have learned—the pitfalls, the joys, the successes—hopefully give them something they can use on the journey to being the best actor and performer they can be,” Blackwell said.
While attending Spelman University, she majored in English, planning on becoming a lawyer. Taking a year off, she worked in Congress for Stephanie Tubbs Jones, a representative from Ohio.
However, singing opportunities kept popping up. After doing a concert with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2002 as a featured soloist, she realized this was her calling. She got her master’s degree at the Boston Conservatory and then moved to New York. The rest, as they say, is history.
“We have a lot of choices in our lives,” Blackwell said. “I think you should go for what you love to do. Sometimes, it’s definitely scary. ... I hope when I sing, it inspires people to dream bigger. If you work hard, dreams can come true.” ￼
