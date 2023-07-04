The first Sun Valley on Ice show of the season is set for the changed date of Thursday, July 6, at the resort’s outdoor rink.
The opening show will feature Olympian Mariah Bell, a 2022 U.S. gold medalist. Shows featuring medal-winning headline skaters alongside a talented cast are scheduled every Saturday from July 22 through Sept. 2.
The July 6 skating event comes after a lengthy closure of the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink for upgrades.
