Daring displays of athletic agility—skaters doing backflips and landing on one skate, twirling with fire, and executing impressive lifts were just some of the spectacles for the latest Sun Valley on Ice show Saturday, July 22. The outdoor rink at Sun Valley Resort was packed with spectators.
The evening began with a performance by figure skaters, 8 and under, who did a routine in cowgirl outfits.
“I learned to skate in Sun Valley, and I really like doing performances. I want to be an ice skater when I get older,” said Vivian Cox, 8, of New York City.
Vivian said her dad grew up in Sun Valley, and they come back every year to visit.
The kids’ performance was choreographed by Natalia Irvine, also a performer for the show and a professional ice skater. Irvine is a triple gold medalist for U.S. Figure Skating, a Russian Master of Sport in pairs and has studied at the Academy of Olympic Research in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
“I have been skating since I was 3 and have been at Sun Valley on Ice since 2010,” Irvine said. “I love everything about this sport, because of its longevity, and you don’t have to be an Olympic gold medalist to have a successful career.”
Irvine toured with Disney on Ice for 14 years, with 12 of those years as a principal performer.
“Ice skating has taken me all around the world, and we got to experience different cultures,” Irvine said.
One of their shows was in Oman, and Irvine said that under their costumes they had to wear full bodysuits and adjust routines due to the religious customs of the Middle Eastern country.
“I am so proud of our shows in Sun Valley, and I really hope that more locals come to see us, as every performance is different. We have so many world-class skaters that come,” Irvine said.
Irvine performed in one of the pair performances with Jeremy Barrett, an Olympic ice skater. They did a performance to an Elvis Presley song featuring a spin in which Irvine balanced on Barrett’s head.
The ice shows have been taking place in Sun Valley since 1937. The current ice rink at Sun Valley has been a staple since 1956 when it replaced a smaller outdoor rink, according to Sun Valley Figure Skating Club history. The club was started by W.P. Rogers, and it hosts two annual competitions: the Sun Valley Winter Games and the Sun Valley Summer Championships.
“I love Sun Valley. I got the job here 27 years ago when I was competing, and as I stepped off the ice, the show director handed me a card and invited me here,” said Craig Heath, figure skater and coach.
Heath has been a professional skater since the early 1990s, and is a five-time gold medalist, national figure champion, international champion and world professional bronze medalist. He currently lives in Hong Kong, coaching other figure skaters.
Heath did a lively performance to several BeeGee songs from the 1970s. Ice skater Ashley Clark wowed the audience with a fire dance, seemingly lighting the ice on fire in the shape of a heart and spinning. Clark has been performing with Sun Valley on Ice for 15 years and has spent her career touring and competing. She is a U.S. Pro Open champion and Pro Skaters champion.
The featured performer for the evening was Isabeau Levito, the 2023 U.S. gold medalist, two-time Grand Prix silver medalist and 2022 U.S. bronze medalist. The 16-year-old from Mount Holly, New Jersey, is an up-and-comer in the ice skating world and gave a dazzling flamenco-inspired routine, as well as one referencing “Swan Lake.”
One of the more powerful routines was a group performance to a rendition of “The Sound of Silence,” originally written by Simon and Garfunkel and covered by Disturbed.
The show wouldn’t be complete without a comedic routine, and Jason Graetz had the crowd in stitches with his routine to the song “Wipeout.”
The next show, on Saturday, July 29, will feature Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, pair skaters who took the 2023 World Team Trophy championship.
To get tickets for the upcoming shows, visit sunvalley.com and go to the Ice Show page. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In