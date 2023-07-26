Daring displays of athletic agility—skaters doing backflips and landing on one skate, twirling with fire, and executing impressive lifts were just some of the spectacles for the latest Sun Valley on Ice show Saturday, July 22. The outdoor rink at Sun Valley Resort was packed with spectators.

The evening began with a performance by figure skaters, 8 and under, who did a routine in cowgirl outfits.

“I learned to skate in Sun Valley, and I really like doing performances. I want to be an ice skater when I get older,” said Vivian Cox, 8, of New York City.

