More than 150 Sun Valley SnowSports instructors will take formation atop Dollar Mountain tonight, Christmas Eve, to form a ribbon of red during the resort's annual torchlight parade--a longstanding staple of the night before Christmas. This Scandinavian tradition dates back to Sun Valley's opening in the 1930s. Director of SnowSports and Guest Services Tony Parkhill stewards the parade. “I feel it is at the core of our holiday festivities and pulls us all together at a special time of year,” Parkhill said earlier this month. The parade starts after the Christmas Eve Ice Show—around 6:15 p.m.. Stay afterward for the fireworks display, which flies over Dollar, too.
featured
Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve
Tags
Express Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Are you going anywhere for Christmas Break?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum man dead following snowplow accident
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- BCSD 'taking nothing for granted' amid national TikTok threat
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee
- Silvercreek Assisted Living cited for failing to protect residents
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape
- Ketchum crews working to clear residential streets
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports
- In memoriam: Remembering those we’ve lost in 2021
- Alex Macdonald
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
- Ketchum P&Z gives first nod to Tribute Hotel design (28)
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- Consider a change in your commute (27)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (20)
- Ketchum vows to not enforce federal immigration laws (19)
- 'A living nightmare': Bellevue man urges caution after dog caught in coyote trap (19)
- Local developer pitches affordable north-valley housing project (17)
- Ketchum P&Z voted to make our problems worse (15)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- In tense meeting, Mid Valley residents plead for Ohio Gulch stoplight (13)
- Can the valley handle a population surge? (11)
- Report: Despite low violent crime rate, Blaine tops state in DUIs (11)
- Easing pressure on housing (9)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- Ketchum eyes plan to hire lobbyist for resort cities (9)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (9)
- Ketchum residents challenge Bluebird Village approval (8)
- Ketchum hires community-housing consultant (8)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (7)
- We Need Steps Toward Economic Development (7)
- Ketchum leaders appoint new P&Z commissioner (6)
- Changes to Sun Valley ‘hillside ordinance’ finalized (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Bellevue City Council approves 36,000-square-foot buildings (6)
- Stand in the place where you live (5)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Ketchum leaders mixed on plan to preserve city’s character (5)
- Hailey Council OKs uncovered parking at Blaine Manor (5)
- A 'Fawn'd' Farewell (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- What if you could own a share of Galena Lodge? (4)
- Involved parties quiet on future of infamous Ketchum ‘hole’ (4)
- 104-unit apartment project in Hailey clears P&Z (4)
- Friedman operations hit new highs in November (4)
- Governor appoints legislator Muffy Davis to County Commission (4)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (3)
- Lawsuit challenges Idaho's recent wolf-trapping bill (3)
- Demand answers about wolf hunting (3)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- When will America stop letting school kids be gunned down? (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Hailey to leave mask order intact through holidays (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- State terminates ‘crisis’ health-care standards (2)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Rev. Ronald Wekerle returns to Idaho after service in Latin America and studies in Rome (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- On Baldy, the ‘sun’ also rises (2)
- Be thankful for the whole American story (2)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Blaine County's COVID-19 risk level stays ‘moderate’ (2)
- It's time to talk about the airport (2)
- For local skiers, there's no place like home (2)
- Ask for help on housing (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- Ketchum launches housing survey (1)
- Sun Valley leaders OK changes to 'Sunshine' project (1)
- Congress is a workplace, not the WWE (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Ketchum plans to move public recycling site (1)
- A noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- History shouldn’t hammer today (1)
- County mulls change to allow 'tiny homes on wheels' (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- In Hailey, 'tourist tax' collections stay in good shape (1)
- Bellevue rescinds mask order (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- Our Chance to Preserve Ketchum’s History (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- A grim milestone in overdose deaths (1)
- Blaine County man arrested on $75K bench warrant (1)
- Cutting mountains down to molehills: Kim Schneider reflects on his career (1)
- Soldier Mountain prays for snow (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Is the American Dream fading in the West? (1)
- A message from the omicron variant (1)
- Dams are not the problem (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (1)
- Sawtooth Forest seeks input on grant proposals (1)
- Holiday unity could replace divisive fear (1)
- Sun Valley Resort delays Dollar Mountain opening (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It is beyond ridiculous that Sun Valley is choosing to charge admission this year for the first time to the Christmas Eve celebrations. I guess it’s clear that the “Vail” influence is going to be seen here from now on. So sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In