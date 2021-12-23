Torchlight Parade, 2019
Express file photo by Roland Lane

More than 150 Sun Valley SnowSports instructors will take formation atop Dollar Mountain tonight, Christmas Eve, to form a ribbon of red during the resort's annual torchlight parade--a longstanding staple of the night before Christmas. This Scandinavian tradition dates back to Sun Valley's opening in the 1930s. Director of SnowSports and Guest Services Tony Parkhill stewards the parade. “I feel it is at the core of our holiday festivities and pulls us all together at a special time of year,” Parkhill said earlier this month. The parade starts after the Christmas Eve Ice Show—around 6:15 p.m.. Stay afterward for the fireworks display, which flies over Dollar, too.

