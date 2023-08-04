The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is hosting several upcoming dinners, cooking classes and events that will benefit the Sun Valley Music Festival and the culinary school program.
“The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is a wonderful place to gather and enjoy celebrated chefs and learn about cuisine and delectable meals from around the country as well as the world with friends, family and neighbors,” said Executive Director Karl Uri. “Dinners, classes and events support SVCI students and the school’s operations, which have become an important part of the valley’s hospitality industry in its sustainability.”
First, SVCI will offer a Post Symphony (Sun Valley Music Festival) Gala Dinner with chilled roasted tomato soup, surf and turf Idaho-style with a roasted local rack of lamb and Riverence trout, whipped garlic and parsley potatoes, asparagus and a crème brulée dessert with fresh local berries. The dinner will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Thai chef Pranee Halvorsen will be presenting several classes and dinners, including “Thai Favorites,” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Learn to master some of Thailand’s most beloved dishes, which include Tom Kha Gai (chicken in Thai ginger and coconut-lime broth with lemongrass), Som Tum (green papaya salad with lime-peanut dressing), Phanang Gai (chicken Phanang curry), Phad Thai and Kleuy Bud Chee (banana in sweet coconut milk).
Halvorsen is also curating a Post Symphony Gala Dinner at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The menu that evening will feature the cuisine of Thailand with Goong Pao (chili-Thai basil prawns on skewers), Gai Phad Kratiem Prik Thai (garlic pepper chicken served with steamed sticky rice), Yum Makrua Yao (grilled eggplant salad with lime dressing with beef and mint), Khanom Jean Gaeng Keow Wan Pla, (green curry Idaho trout with rice vermicelli and cucumber salad) and a dessert of grilled pineapple with rum sauce accompanied by coconut ice cream and coconut sticky rice.
Aspiring young chefs can learn from Halvorsen at his kids Thai Dumpling class Monday, Aug. 21, at 11:30 a.m.
Chef Melissa Mauselle will offer a “Wild Alaska Salmon Cooking Class: From Ocean Bounty to Culinary Delights” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. She will discuss techniques from pan-searing to crafting croquettes and making flavorful aioli.
The season culminates with the SVCI’s Fall Gathering Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The gathering will be a Western culinary extravaganza with valley chefs, wine tastings, mechanical bull rides, culinary travel and dining-inspired live auction items to support the SVCI Professional Fund. The SVCI Professional Fund assists student education costs and career opportunities while sustaining the Wood River Valley’s restaurant and hospitality community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In