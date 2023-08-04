SVCI dumplings

Aspiring young chefs can then learn from Thai chef Pranee Halvorsen at his kids Thai Dumpling class on Aug. 21

 Courtesy photo by Erin Roberts

The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is hosting several upcoming dinners, cooking classes and events that will benefit the Sun Valley Music Festival and the culinary school program.

“The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is a wonderful place to gather and enjoy celebrated chefs and learn about cuisine and delectable meals from around the country as well as the world with friends, family and neighbors,” said Executive Director Karl Uri. “Dinners, classes and events support SVCI students and the school’s operations, which have become an important part of the valley’s hospitality industry in its sustainability.”

First, SVCI will offer a Post Symphony (Sun Valley Music Festival) Gala Dinner with chilled roasted tomato soup, surf and turf Idaho-style with a roasted local rack of lamb and Riverence trout, whipped garlic and parsley potatoes, asparagus and a crème brulée dessert with fresh local berries. The dinner will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

