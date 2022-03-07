The Sun Valley Culinary Institute will host a community celebration from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, to commemorate the second anniversary of its establishment.
People who attend the free event can enjoy refreshments and learn about upcoming events and the organization's professional culinary program.
“We would not have made it over the last two years without the support of our incredible community," said Executive Director Karl Johan Uri. "This is an opportunity for us to say thank you.”
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute provides culinary education to students, professionals and home cooks; works to attract and develop workforce talent for hospitality industries; and hosts events. It is located in a historic building at 211 N. Main St. in Ketchum.
For more information, visit sunvalleyculinary.org.
