The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is seeking candidates for its one-year Professional Program starting in September 2023.
Their program is open to Wood River Valley residents, all Idahoans and others who desire or want to consider a career path in the culinary arts. Enrollment is now open. Two open houses will provide opportunities to learn more about the institute’s Professional Program, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the organization’s headquarters in Ketchum.
Sun Valley Culinary Institute Executive Director Karl Uri and staff, including Culinary Director chef Andrew Floyd, will answer questions about the program, coursework, tuition and all it entails to enroll, including professional externships available in Sun Valley. Appetizers and refreshments will be offered along with tours of the facility.
The event is open to prospective students “no matter your level of interest,” Uri said.
Beyond the kitchen classroom, students can meet visiting chefs and prepare food for dedicated patronage, including residents and visitors.
Floyd brings more than 22 years of teaching experience, 12 years of restaurant cooking and 17 years of professional culinary management to his position. He has an in-depth understanding of French cuisine and products, with a concentration on the food and wines of Provence, as well as a thorough knowledge of both Italian and Spanish cuisine and wine. He is also fluent in French and Spanish and has a developing understanding of Italian.
Although the Culinary Institute is not an accredited institution of higher learning and cannot issue college credits or a formal degree, it is solely focused on culinary education. Students who pursue and complete its one-year Professional Program will receive a U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Certificate.
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is at 211 Main St. in Ketchum.
