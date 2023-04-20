SV Culinary

The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is seeking candidates for its one-year Professional Program starting September 2023.

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is seeking candidates for its one-year Professional Program starting in September 2023.

Their program is open to Wood River Valley residents, all Idahoans and others who desire or want to consider a career path in the culinary arts. Enrollment is now open. Two open houses will provide opportunities to learn more about the institute’s Professional Program, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the organization’s headquarters in Ketchum.

Sun Valley Culinary Institute Executive Director Karl Uri and staff, including Culinary Director chef Andrew Floyd, will answer questions about the program, coursework, tuition and all it entails to enroll, including professional externships available in Sun Valley. Appetizers and refreshments will be offered along with tours of the facility.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments