summer daze
Courtesy photo by Kirsten Shultz

Live theater continues its comeback this week as Samuel D. Hunter’s “A Case for the Existence of God” continues its run as part of the ongoing “Field Daze” series at Reinheimer Ranch south of downtown Ketchum. The new play—directed by Paul Lazar, a veteran of New York theater, and starring Pete Simpson and Stevie Johnson—continues every night through July 10, starting 7:45 p.m. Tickets cost $35 apiece, and are available through The Argyros at www.theargyros.org.

