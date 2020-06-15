Amateur ornithologists take note: the annual Summer Birding Series hosted by the Environmental Resource Center are is to begin. Registration has opened for the first bird-watching event, which will take place in Ketchum on June 25, from 5:50-7:30 p.m.
Three “bird walks” will be led by long-time ERC volunteer, artist and bird-watcher Poo Wright-Pulliam.
“She has a special talent for sharing her passion for and knowledge of birding with both novice and expert birders,” states a press release from the ERC. “There are many exciting, diverse, and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer months. Come learn more about them.”
The Ketchum bird walk location will be shared upon registration. The next two bird walks of the series will take place on Thursday, July 23 and Thursday, Aug. 20.
Participants are advised to bring water, binoculars if they have them, and a face mask for social distancing. For each bird walk there is a suggested donation of $10/ERC members and $20/non-members.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register call 208-726-4333, email alisa@ercsv.org or visit www.ercsv.org.
