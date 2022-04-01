Stars shine bright at Sun Valley Film Festival
Express photo by Willy Cook

After two years of grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Valley Film Festival returned in person Wednesday night with the premier of Paula Ortiz’s adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s “Across the River and Into the Trees.” On Thursday, the film’s star, Liev Schreiber, right, sat down for a “Coffee Talk,” in conversation with Boise State Public Radio’s George Prentice, left. The two discussed the importance of scripts, what Schreiber looks for in a project, and his top priority of all: raising his two children. The Festival continues with films, panels and parties through Sun-day, April 3. Tonight, April 1, Ketchum will close a portion of Main Street for the “Pioneer Party,” which is free and open to the public. For a full schedule and film slate, go to sunvalleyfilmfestival.org

