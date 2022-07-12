The Avett Brothers can’t be fully appreciated until they’re heard live. Their quiet, acoustic poetry turns into transcendent anthems, cathartic as the audience sings along.
The folk band will perform at the Sun Valley Pavilion Wednesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. Lawn seats are still available.
They are blue-collar workers with their heads in the clouds. Their lyrics are simultaneously existential and hopeful, plainly stated and beautifully sung.
I spoke with Seth Avett, one-half of the brotherly duo that heads the band. His voice grumbled over the phone, polite and deferential.
IME: Who is the latest addition to your band? What do you look for in a touring musician?
SA: Our sister, Bonnie Rini. That was a no-brainer. She plays piano and sings. Honestly, we’re just looking for someone we can spend time with. Obviously, we want technically proficient entertainers, but we also want people we can joke around and have a conversation with. Music skill kind of comes second, honestly.
IME: You moved back home to Concord, North Carolina, during the pandemic. How has it changed for you over the years?
SA: I definitely appreciate it a lot more now. It’s a small blue-collar town. When we were young, bigger cities were so attractive in comparison to small town farm life. It doesn’t have a hip factor, it’s not a vacation destination.
IME: How has becoming a father changed you as an artist?
SA: Being a parent makes you a little more sensitive. It opens you to your environment, makes you vulnerable to the beauty of the world and the suffering. I’ve become more tender-hearted. Art follows suit.
IME: Can you talk about how your father’s parents inspired you.
SA: Cleg Avett was a Methodist minister, progressive especially for the 1940s-1950s. Everyone tells me he was soft-spoken, friendly and wise. I never got to meet him; he died before I was born. At church, members still come up and tell them the kind things he did for them, that I look like him. I knew Martha [his wife] well. She was an organist in the church choir. She was a brilliant pianist, very talented. I don’t know about genetic talent, but my music thinking comes from her. I had a special place in her heart. She put a lot of attention on me and my musical beginnings.
IME: Was it strange having a camera crew follow you around for the documentary “May It Last?”
SA: It felt weird at first, but we got used to it. It was a small crew and we got along with them well. After awhile they start disappearing into the wallpaper. It helps you understand how reality shows get made, saying embarrassing things. You can get comfortable.
IME: What is the biggest lesson Rick Rubin taught you?
SA: That you don’t know what the answer is when you’re recording—it’s all an experiment. You have to be open to being on a journey with a song. Don’t wall yourself [in] to the different possibilities. His studio is free of distractions.
IME: What themes did you find in the upcoming Avett Brothers album?
SA: I’m 41. Scott is 46. It’s kind of an inventory-taking moment—stereotypical midlife crisis stuff—how it affects your relationship to romance, family, God and the spiritual conversation going on. I was inspired by the Richard Rohr book “Falling Upward: A Spirituality for The Two Halves of Life.”
IME: What is a song you’ve recently discovered that you fell in love with?
SA: I fall in love with songs all the time. Have you heard of Kota the Friend? I’ve been listening to his record “Everything” from 2020, especially “Summerhouse” and “Mi Casa.”
IME: Does having a career in music interfere with your enjoying it as a fan?
SA: Not that I’ve noticed. For me, it’s only enriched it. I love the inner workings of music, getting inside it. Learning a song, regardless of genre, makes me appreciate it more. It’s just fuel for fire.
IME: Which Avett Brothers song has changed the most over time for you?
SA: “Head Full of Doubts/Road Full of Promises” is pretty malleable. While performing, there is a similar meaning but a new application. It’s very alive, very subject to change.
IME: Do you have a favorite Avett Brothers lyric?
SA: I have a great deal of belief in all of them. At the end of “No Hard Feelings,” we repeat, “I have no enemies.” When we play it live, the crowd sings along. I think that’s an important sentiment to share.
IME: Do you have any creative pursuits besides music?
SA: I love to draw. It’s what I studied in college. I always have some idea in my head. But, the lion’s share of attention and obsession is musical. It’s what I’m geared for, it’s what I’m excited to chase after.
IME: Can you talk about your solo works and any plans to do more?
SA: I’ve had four solo records. The first two were very much the work of a man in his early 20s in his bedroom with a four track cassette tape. The third was a little better on the fidelity side. There’s much more in the works in the process of coming out. The band is the main focus, keeps the whole thing moving. There’s just so much music to be made.
IME: After accomplishing so much, what keeps you going in your career?
SA: What we do is so special. We’ve never been more grateful for that. We want to be honest and connect. We want to have fun. We’ve seen that can be done. ￼
