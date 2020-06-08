The Sawtooth Valley Gathering has been postponed slightly, event organizer James Fowler announced on Monday via Facebook and the Gathering's website. The sixth annual festival, initially scheduled for late July, has been pushed back to the second weekend of September.
“We’ve observed the climate and after much deliberation, in conjunction with the City of Stanley, the decision has been made to postpone the 6th annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering to the weekend of September 10-13, 2020,” Fowler’s statement reads. “This move was not made lightly and taken with the hope to produce the safest event possible this summer.”
The Sawtooth Valley Gathering is a days-long music festival in Stanley. The current 2020 lineup includes Fruition, Steve Poltz, Handmade Moments, Hot Buttered Rum, Danny Barns, Scott Pemberton, Aniana, Lost Ox and many more, with additional artists to be announced soon.
“The majority of the artists on our lineup have been contacted and we’re pleased with the overall positive response that this decision has received thus far,” Fowler said.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, the Gathering will be seriously reducing ticketing capacity to help promote social distancing. In addition to that, the festival will be “implementing a series of new safety guidelines to maximize the sanitation levels across all aspects of the festival,” the statement says.
“The second weekend of September is after the tourist season and we believe that it’ll give us the best chance to operate with fewer distractions to create the most honest experience possible this year,” Fowler said.
All tickets purchased for the previous date are fully valid for the September edition. For those ticketholders who cannot make the new dates, their purchases can be rolled over to the 2021 gathering, presently scheduled for July 30-Aug. 1, 2020. In the event neither set of dates works, ticketholders are encouraged to gift their tickets to a friend or donate the purchase to one of many nonprofits supported by the Sawtooth Gathering; however, keeping in mind the financial strain many are feeling, the organizers will offer full refunds on a case-by-case basis until the end of June.
To learn more about the Sawtooth Valley Gathering, buy tickets, peruse the artist lineup and read Fowler’s full statement, visit sawtoothvalleygathering.com.
