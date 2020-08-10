The organizers of the Sawtooth Valley Gathering announced the annual event’s postponement to 2021 last week.
The sixth annual Stanley-based music festival was initially scheduled for late July, but in June was postponed to September. Without an improvement to the coronavirus situation, though, organizers came to the conclusion that pushing the festival back a year was the only responsible course of action.
“While we held out hope to be together in our home away from home this year, all things considered, we just can’t find the ethical grounds to proceed as planned in light of the current COVID-19 status," organizer James Fowler wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
In the Facebook statement, he said that new dates and ticket rollover information for the 2021 event would follow soon and encouraged fans to keep an eye out for details. The statement also confirmed that the deadline for refund requests is Aug. 26.
Visit facebook.com/sawtoothvalleygathering to read the full statement.
