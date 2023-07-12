The Sawtooth Society, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and enhancing the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA), will host the Sagebrush Soirée on July 27 at the Smiley Creek Lodge.
The Sagebrush Soirée raises money for projects that are “enhancing recreational facilities and services and safeguarding the SNRA,” the society said in a statement.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, live music and a sit-down dinner. The event also promises local entertainment, a live auction, and an opportunity to fund the preservation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The evening culminates in the presentation of this year’s Champion of the Sawtooths Award to Ann Christensen. Hailing from the Sun Valley area, Christensen is an environmentalist, educator and activist. Her dedication to preserving and enhancing the SNRA, along with her impactful work in nonprofits, has left an indelible mark on the community, the nonprofit said in a statement.
“As one of the founding board members of the Sawtooth Society, Christensen played a major role in the preservation and conservation of the SNRA,” the organization stated. “Her commitment to environmental conservation, raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding Idaho’s natural resources, and engaging local youth in conservation efforts have been hallmarks of her efforts.”
Limited lodging options are available for those who wish to stay in the area. To secure tickets or tables and reserve cabins or yurts, visit www.sawtoothsoiree.org/soiree. Soirée tickets are priced at $350 per person, with various table seating options available.
Established in 1997, the Sawtooth Society focuses on conservation in the SNRA, working with the U.S. Forest Service and local partners to maintain and improve its trails, campgrounds and recreational facilities. Since its founding, the Sawtooth Society has coordinated over $1 million in goat license plate grants for 240 recreation enhancement projects benefiting the SNRA and its residents. Additionally, since 2014, the Society has facilitated and coordinated projects resulting in 16,500 hours of labor, clearing more than 11,000 trees from 1,200 miles of trails, and providing stewardship education opportunities to over 400 young individuals, according to the group.
