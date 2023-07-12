19-03-01 Woman of the Year Ann Christensen 2

The Sawtooth Society, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and enhancing the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA), will host the Sagebrush Soirée on July 27 at the Smiley Creek Lodge.

The Sagebrush Soirée raises money for projects that are “enhancing recreational facilities and services and safeguarding the SNRA,” the society said in a statement.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, live music and a sit-down dinner. The event also promises local entertainment, a live auction, and an opportunity to fund the preservation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

