Wood River Valley locals know that the Ketchum Oktoberfest is the unofficial start to fall festivities. Back for the 11th year, Oktoberfest is centered on celebrating locals and having fun.
Oktoberfest runs Sept. 15-16 at Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow. Friday fun begins at 4 p.m.; Saturday festivities kick off at noon. Both day’s events end at 8 p.m. There are no entry fees, but participants should either bring or purchase a Sawtooth Brewery stein as their ticket, with prices ranging from $13-$20.
“The idea was to give locals a fun, fall festival that isn’t centered around people coming to town for specific things,” said Paul Holle, head brewer and co-founder of Sawtooth Brewery.
Holle started his career in brewing as a home brewer. He launched Sawtooth Brewery in 2011 because Ketchum didn’t have a local brewery back then. When they opened the restaurant side in 2016, they opened a production site and brew pub in Hailey.
“I enjoy the creative side of brewing, especially with American craft beer there are endless possibilities,” Holle said.
He got the opportunity to go to his first Oktoberfest in Germany last year, and he said it reminded him slightly of the cult film “Beerfest.”
“It was surprising how much it wasn’t narrow scoped, but rather a giant carnival with so much beer,” Holle laughed. “Watching an aggressive German metal band while chugging beer was a new experience for me.”
Holle said the Ketchum event will be equally as fun, with authentic German cuisine and craft beer from Sawtooth Brewery. For those that don’t drink beer, there will be cider and wine and a non-alcoholic version of their Oktoberfest beer. For kids there will be root beer.
“We want this event to be very family friendly and will have kids games, face painting, bounce houses and fun food like funnel cake,” Holle added.
Adult activities include axe throwing, stein hoisting and flip cup. Attendees can compete in the Beer Olympics for a chance to win “Das Boot.” Sign up for $40 a team at the beer tent or online at ketchumoktoberfest.com/schedule.
There will also be a cornhole tournament from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, hosted by Sun Valley Board of Realtors. The tournament raises money for their 5B Realtors for Veterans program. This program assists local Veterans with rent subsidies, down payment assistance, and an annual repair fair. For two-person teams the cost is $100. Register at svrealtorsgive.org/events/2023-cornhole.
There will be live music, with Side Hustle performing Friday starting at 5 p.m. On Saturday Sawtooth Shipwreck will play at noon, Travelin’ Miles and Honeybear at 2:30 p.m. and Sheep Bridge Jumpers at 5 p.m.
