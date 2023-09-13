Oktoberfest

The Beer Olympics have become a hallmark of Ketchum Oktoberfest.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River Valley locals know that the Ketchum Oktoberfest is the unofficial start to fall festivities. Back for the 11th year, Oktoberfest is centered on celebrating locals and having fun.

Oktoberfest runs Sept. 15-16 at Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow. Friday fun begins at 4 p.m.; Saturday festivities kick off at noon. Both day’s events end at 8 p.m. There are no entry fees, but participants should either bring or purchase a Sawtooth Brewery stein as their ticket, with prices ranging from $13-$20.

“The idea was to give locals a fun, fall festival that isn’t centered around people coming to town for specific things,” said Paul Holle, head brewer and co-founder of Sawtooth Brewery.

