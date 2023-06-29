When you have dental pain in the Wood River Valley, it’s easy to just make an appointment at any of the local dentists office. However, if you live in a third-world country, access is not as easy. Imagine not being able to eat solid food for years because tooth decay has made it impossible.

For Hawa Kafulila, she couldn’t eat meat for years until she was treated by the dentists from Dental Legacy Foundation. In a video posted on the website, she asked them to come back to help others.

A new event has been created called the Paint a Legacy 5K, which will be a fun color run held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, and will be supporting a local nonprofit, Dental Legacy Foundation, whose mission is to provide access to free dental care and oral hygiene instruction in communities where there is currently little to no access.

Dr. Dan Nelson, DMD, is one of the founders of the Dental Legacy Foundation.
Dr. Jared Hill, DMD, of Wood River Dental Care helped found the Dental Legacy Foundation, which helps with dental care in underserved communities around the world.

