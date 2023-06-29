Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
June 29, 2023
The Paint a Legacy 5K will go to support the Dental Legacy Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides access to free dental care and oral hygiene in communities where there is currently little to no access.
Courtesy photo
Photo of the Dental Legacy Foundation founders and their wives again wearing clothing that the local teenagers at the vocational school made for them.
When you have dental pain in the Wood River Valley, it’s easy to just make an appointment at any of the local dentists office. However, if you live in a third-world country, access is not as easy. Imagine not being able to eat solid food for years because tooth decay has made it impossible.
For Hawa Kafulila, she couldn’t eat meat for years until she was treated by the dentists from Dental Legacy Foundation. In a video posted on the website, she asked them to come back to help others.
A new event has been created called the Paint a Legacy 5K, which will be a fun color run held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, and will be supporting a local nonprofit, Dental Legacy Foundation, whose mission is to provide access to free dental care and oral hygiene instruction in communities where there is currently little to no access.
“Dental Legacy Foundation is a new nonprofit created in 2021 and we thought this would be a fun way to involve community and get to know what we are doing and suppoirt a great cause,” said spokeswoman Janel Reynolds.
Two local dentists, Dr. Dan Nelson and Dr. Jared Hill, owners of Wood River Dental Care in Hailey, are two of the founders of the foundation. They recently returned from their second trip to Tanzania where they performed more than 1,000 procedures, Reynolds said.
The motivation for the Dental Legacy Foundation began with a young man named Logan Doseck. At age 4, Logan was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, and he accomplished a lot in his short life. He ended up going to Dental School at Midwestern University. Sadly, during his first quarter, Doseck faced additional medical challenges and passed away. Doseck had signed a directive to be an organ donor and gave three people new leases on life. His father had spent years volunteering in Africa and built a small health clinic in Itigi, Tanzania, called St. Gaspar’s Precious Blood. He dedicated a dental clinical room to provide free care.
Dr. Brad Smith, DDS, former dean of the Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine, knew Doseck and got a few colleagues to join in the cause of going to the country and helping those in need. Hill, Nelson and Ryan Passey went on to create the Dental Legacy Foundation.
“Dr. Dan and Dr. J knew I had done color runs in the past and approached me to help organize one. I think this is such a fun way to get the community involved and help out neighbors across the world,” Reynolds said.
Those who participate this weekend should wear a white shirt and sunglasses, and each racer will be given a race bib and a cup of paint to throw at the start line. The race will start at the dirt parking lot in front of Wood River High School. Parking is at the high school and Community Center.
Reynolds recommended not wearing clothes or shoes you don’t want to be stained. The paint is non-toxic and biodegradable, and is made from high-quality cornstarch, food dyes and baking soda. The paint is also gluten free and does not contain dairy, nuts, wheat, soy or other common allergens. Event organizers said the paint can last a little longer on blonde hair and/or clothing that hasn’t been shaken out well before washing. Some people bring bandanas for their face, a towel for their car and/or a change of clothes for after the race. Deadline to register for the color run is June 30. For more information and to register visit dentallegacyfoundation.org/paint-a-legacy-5k. ￼
