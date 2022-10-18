A longtime environmental activist and Episcopal priest will bring her message of pursuing a religious response to climate change to Sun Valley this week.
The Reverend Canon Sally Bingham, who has been active in the environmental community for 35 years, will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, at 201 Sun Valley Road. A reception will follow the public event.
Bingham is the founder and president emeritus of The Regeneration Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to deepen the connection between ecology and faith. The organization’s Interfaith Power and Light campaign aims to unite people of various faiths to combat the negative effects of climate change. The campaign has a network of some 20,000 congregations in 40 states, including a new chapter in Idaho, St. Thomas stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In