The River Run base of Bald Mountain will come alive on several Wednesday evenings starting July 20, when Sun Valley Resort launches its new River Run Summer Series gatherings.
The Wednesday events are designed to bring people together at the base of Baldy to enjoy live music, lawn games, family-friendly activities, food trucks and beverages from an outdoor bar. They are scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on four Wednesday evenings this summer: July 20, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.
Lift service on the gondola will be extended for the series, operating until 6 p.m. for people who want to enjoy lift-assisted biking and hiking.
Each Summer Series event will feature a “community partner”—a local nonprofit organization that will be the beneficiary of 15% of all lift-ticket sales from that day. The nonprofit partners will offer a family-friendly activity for the evening, such as trivia games, scavenger hunts and art projects.
The partners include the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Wood River Valley, Wood River Trails Coalition, She Jumps, and the National Forest Foundation. Additionally, each evening will feature a “sponsoring partner”—including Pete Lane’s, Smith, Wild Rye and Norco—that will offer a bike-related activity, swag and prizes.
Live music is on tap for each evening, featuring local musicians such as The Mark Mueller Trio, Moonshine Schubert, Travis McDaniel, and The Pisten Bullys. Joe’s Juice, KB’s Burritos, Wood Fire Pizza & Grill and the Snow Cone Truck will operate sales stations each evening.
In the first event on July 20, proceeds will benefit NAMI, which will lead a bubble art activity. The Mark Mueller Trio will play live music and Pete Lane’s bike shop will offer free bike inspections and clinics on how to change a flat tire.
On July 27, proceeds will benefit the Wood River Trails Coalition, which will host trail trivia and other games for the family. Moonshine Schubert will provide the entertainment and Smith will show its line of sports helmets and sport glasses.
On Aug. 3, proceeds will benefit She Jumps—which promotes involvement of girls and women in outdoor activities—and Wild Rye will lead a women’s ride on Baldy. Travis McDaniel will provide live music.
On Aug. 17, proceeds will benefit the National Forest Foundation’s Bald Mountain Stewardship Project. The Pisten Bullys will jam on stage and Norco bikes will provide free bike demos all evening.
The live music, lawn games, raffles and activities are free.
A special River Run Summer Series lift pass will be available with a $10 discount for those who want to utilize lifts from 3-6 p.m. during the event. Full-day passes and summer-season lift passes are valid for the extended hours. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is going to be fun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In