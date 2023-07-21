Sun Valley Resort is bringing back its Summer Series at River Run, concert events beginning July 26 and running every Wednesday, except Aug. 9, through Sept. 6.
The concert series takes place at the base of the River Run side of Bald Mountain and features some notable local names, such as High Mountain Heard and the Kim Stocking Band.
“Sun Valley’s summer series is a fantastic time to shine light on several of our community partners, businesses and nonprofits,” said Sun Valley Resort General Manager and Vice President Pete Sonntag. “We’re really excited about this year’s lineup and are looking forward to extending River Run’s (lift) operating hours, giving the community a place to come together and celebrate the summer season.”
The festivities kick off Wednesday, July 26, with the Kim Stocking Band. The following Wednesday, Aug. 2, Cliftonite Acoustics will play. The next Wednesday there is a break, with the music resuming on Aug. 16 with the David Henry Band. The final three acts are Sam Bee, High Mountain Heard and the Adam Williams Band. Those concerts are on Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, respectively.
Tickets for extended lift service on concert nights are $25 for bikers, $15 for walkers and $10 for kids 12 and under. There is also the option to purchase a Summer Series season pass for $100. Tickets can be purchased online or at the River Run base area.
Community partners in the concerts include the National Forest Foundation, Idaho Conservation League, The Advocates, The Hunger Coalition, Higher Ground, Wood River Trails Coalition, I Have a Dream Foundation, Senior Connection, Flourish Foundation and the Environmental Resource Center.
The partners are teaming up with the resort to host educational activities such as biking and gardening. The partners will receive 20% of all lift ticket sales from the days of the event. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In