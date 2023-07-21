Sun Valley Resort is bringing back its Summer Series at River Run, concert events beginning July 26 and running every Wednesday, except Aug. 9, through Sept. 6.

The concert series takes place at the base of the River Run side of Bald Mountain and features some notable local names, such as High Mountain Heard and the Kim Stocking Band.

“Sun Valley’s summer series is a fantastic time to shine light on several of our community partners, businesses and nonprofits,” said Sun Valley Resort General Manager and Vice President Pete Sonntag. “We’re really excited about this year’s lineup and are looking forward to extending River Run’s (lift) operating hours, giving the community a place to come together and celebrate the summer season.”

aguckes@mtexpress.com

