Summer, Roundhouse Gondola

The Roundhouse Gondola will start spinning for the summer on July 1, 2023.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With the abundant winter snow giving way to spring wildflowers, Sun Valley Resort is looking ahead to its summer operations.

The resort announced on Monday its broad schedule for the summer season, with mountain operations on Bald Mountain starting back up on Saturday, July 1, with lift-accessed hiking and mountain biking. From that day on, the Roundhouse Gondola will also offer access to Roundhouse restaurant, which will be open seven days a week.

As work continues through the summer on chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain, access to that area will be restricted.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

