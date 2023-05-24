With the abundant winter snow giving way to spring wildflowers, Sun Valley Resort is looking ahead to its summer operations.
The resort announced on Monday its broad schedule for the summer season, with mountain operations on Bald Mountain starting back up on Saturday, July 1, with lift-accessed hiking and mountain biking. From that day on, the Roundhouse Gondola will also offer access to Roundhouse restaurant, which will be open seven days a week.
As work continues through the summer on chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain, access to that area will be restricted.
The opening day will start with a free one-hour yoga class at the River Run base of Baldy.
Fourth of July celebrations are scheduled the entire week of July 1-7, including live music at the River Run Plaza, a pickleball tournament, ballet performances, a concert featuring Marcus King and Tylor and the Train Robbers, fireworks and a Sun Valley On Ice show.
On July 1-2, the Dutch National Ballet will perform at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
Sun Valley’s official summer kick-off party is scheduled for Sunday, July 2, at the River Run Plaza. The event will include live music, yard games, food and drinks.
The first Sun Valley On Ice show of the season is set for Monday, July 3, at the resort. It will feature Olympian Mariah Bell, a 2022 U.S. gold medalist. Shows featuring medal-winning headline skaters alongside a talented cast are scheduled every Saturday from July 22 through Sept. 2.
Guitarist and singer-songwriter Marcus King—who plays soulful Southern rock—will headline a concert on Tuesday, July 4, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion. The show will also feature Boise-based Tylor & the Train Robbers and fireworks at the conclusion.
The resort’s River Run Summer Series—events that feature extended lift hours, live music and family activities—will begin in late July.
The golf season opened on Saturday, May 20, with the opening of the White Clouds golf course and the back nine holes of the Elkhorn golf course. The front nine of Elkhorn and the Trail Creek course are scheduled to open later this spring.
“Summers in Sun Valley are special and are a time full of reflection, nostalgia and classic family-friendly fun for both locals and guests visiting from near and far,” said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Resort general manager and vice president.
