Stanford physician Dr. Lucy Kalanithi will discuss themes of life and death in a free event in Ketchum next week hosted by the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
Kalanithi, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine, is the widow of the late Dr. Paul Kalanithi, author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling memoir “When Breath Becomes Air,” to which she wrote the epilogue. He was a Stanford neurosurgeon when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He documented his experience battling cancer and facing his mortality in his memoir, which was published posthumously and was then on the New York Times best-seller list for 68 weeks.
Kalanithi will discuss the memoir and its themes at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
