For more than 50 years the nonprofit Papoose Club has supported cultural, social, educational and athletic activities for the children of the Wood River Valley. Due to the pandemic, all of its fundraisers and events have been canceled since March, starting with what would have been the 63rd annual Kindercup Race, followed by the Webb Plant Extravaganza, Wagon Days Pancake Breakfast, and most recently, the cancellation of the Holiday Bazaar.
“Although we are unable to hold our annual Holiday Bazaar event this year, the Papoose Club has decided to move ahead with altered versions of two of our signature fundraisers from this event; the Holiday Cookie Sale and a pared-down raffle featuring a grand prize of a Sun Valley Ski Pass,” said Papoose Club President Lee Dabney.
Cookies may be pre-ordered online for $10 per dozen, and picked up next Saturday during the Shop-the-Block Event in Hailey supporting local businesses. Prepackaged cookies may also be purchased during the event, which takes place Friday, Dec. 4, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the Windermere Real Estate office at 100 N. Main St. in Hailey.
Raffle Tickets may also be purchased online or at the Shop-the-Block event ($10 each, buy five and get one free, or buy 50 and get 12 free). The drawing will take place on Dec. 23.
“We hope the community will support a good cause while sharing the wonderful one-of-a-kind gift of homemade cookies,” Dabney said. “Order for yourself or for someone in your life you want to thank or reach out to in a unique and special way—a frontline workers, your USPS/UPS/ FedEx person, a neighbor or a teacher.”
Go to papooseclub.bigcartel.com to order your cookies and buy raffle tickets.
