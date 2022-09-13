The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Sun Valley Community School and St. Thomas Episcopal Church will host a free, virtual seminar on estate and charitable planning on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
Called “Doing Well by Doing Good: Ideas for Tax-Smart Giving,” the seminar will feature Lorraine del Prado, a national estate and charitable planning expert with Tennessee-based Thompson & Associates. Del Prado will talk about the use of strategic retirement and estate planning techniques to minimize taxes and maximize assets while benefiting one’s family and community.
Del Prado has been working in charitable planning and fund development for more than 27 years. She has consulted with organizations nationally and has led operations that raised hundreds of millions of dollars in outright and legacy gifts for various nonprofits, a news release announcing the event stated.
