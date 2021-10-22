Through conversations with locals, Meghan Gunn realized Ketchum needed to bring back its iconic Halloween block party: Nightmare on Main Street, canceled last year due to COVID. She began raising funds.
“Events like this allow us to get out and enjoy the town,” said Gunn, food and beverage manager at the Limelight. “It might be one of our last outdoor events until ski season. It feels like a safe way for us all to get together and celebrate.”
Nightmare on Main Street has started a GoFundMe for the scariest night in Ketchum, this year on Saturday Oct. 30. They hope to raise about $2,000. This covers fees to the city, stage rental, lights, a sound system, firepits, hand sanitizing station and garbage cans.
Many local business leaders have shown support. Patti Romano, owner of Casino, has taken on a lot of organizing. Warfield Distillery & Brewery and Johnny G’s Sub Shack have donated funds. They have commitments from Grumpy’s, the Cellar, TNT Taphouse, too, Gunn said.
Surrounding bars plan to hold events, and there will be a costume contest.
“I’ve always enjoyed dressing up and I think so does the rest of our community,” Gunn said. “I don’t think it matters how old or young you are. Everybody can have fun on Halloween.”
Gunn says this event is for all locals, but especially those in the service industry who have had a tough run during the past 18 months.
DJ Marlin Valdivia will provide spooky jams.
“Letting the music die is not an option,” Valdivia said. “It’s an official transition of seasons ... It’s an opportunity for us all to get together, celebrate, see one another and help the community thrive.”
Valdivia has been a local for 16 years and a DJ for 11.
“I love my community,” she said. “So much has been canceled this past year that keeping this tradition alive is super important.”
Search “Save Ketchum’s Nightmare on Main Street” on GoFundMe.com to donate. They will also put up posters around town with Venmo codes.
At press time, the Nightmare on Main Street is about halfway to its $2,000 goal, hoping to make it in the next week.
