A Navigating Longevity Summit was planned for this spring but canceled due to isolation orders put in place during the pandemic. The issues its organizers planned to discuss, however, are as crucial as ever.
The Community Library in Ketchum is streaming three lectures recorded in September by the Blaine County Aging Friendly Committee that address concerns among the elder community.
“Caregivers were already under so much stress. Isolation orders have only exacerbated the situation,” said Ramona Duke, communications manager for the Senior Connection and a board member of the Aging Friendly Committee. “These speakers took topics that were already important before COVID and worked the pandemic into those topics.”
This year’s recorded presentations are:
“Live, Love and Leave Well” is a 15-minute presentation by certified death midwife Kate Riley. This talk “empowers listeners to make choices about living and dying,” states a press release, and includes Riley’s personal stories, including a discussion of the importance of finding meaning and purpose in the context of COVID-19. She provides questions to consider in preparing to make decisions about the “very human event of dying.”
“Caregiving Support and How the Pandemic Has Changed Everything” is presented by Shawna Wasko of the College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging. This 26-minute video shows how caregiving has changed in the context of COVID-19.
“Wasko discusses how caregivers can be supported, the importance of not becoming isolated or burned out, and how we can all approach the grief that accompanies a long goodbye,” the press release states.
“Advance Directives in the Time of COVID” is a 35-minute video by Lisa Wild of Wood River Hospice and Palliative Care. The 35-minute presentation will explain what advance directives are (end-of-life medical plans) and include when and how to complete or adjust a directive, what to consider, whom to talk to and what resources are available.
The Blaine County Aging Friendly Committee was formed four years ago to address concerns among the elderly. It is composed of The Advocates, the Blaine County Recreation District, Carol Stephens, The Community Library, College of Southern Idaho, The Cove of Cascadia, Hailey Public Library, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, The Hunger Coalition, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, Kate Riley.com, Light on the Mountains, Mountain Rides, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Senior Connection, Silvercreek Living, St. Luke’s Center for Community Health and the Wood River Community YMCA.
All presentations are available on the Community Library website at livestream.com/comlib.
