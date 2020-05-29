With restrictions relaxing little by little, some groups in Blaine County are able to organize in-person events for the first time in months. The Wood River chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society is preparing to do just that, resuming its spring and summer wildflower walks with new social distancing and safety precautions in place.
Participation in the organization’s programs is free. Those who join will be encouraged to wear masks, drive to trailheads in separate vehicles and resist sharing food, wildflower books or hand lenses.
The first wildflower walk on the resumed schedule is set for this Saturday, May 30. The plant society will take to Taylor Canyon to enjoy its lush streamside forest habitats, sunny hillsides and butterfly activity.
The hike is about 4 miles long with an elevation gain of 1,300 feet. Participants will meet at the Hailey Park and Ride Lot at 9 a.m. or the Lake Creek parking lot at 9:45 a.m.
On June 10, Hailey Tree Committee member Linda Reis will lead a tour of the Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum.
Then, on June 20, the Native Plant Society plans to hike along the West Fork of the North Fork of the Big Wood River.
After that, depending on when the hollyhocks begin popping up in Imperial Gulch (anticipated late June or early July, exact date TBD), the group will lead a hike there.
On July 25, they plan to hike the trail to Mill Lake, which includes a flower-rich meadow.
For a full list of planned programs through September, visit idahonativeplants.org/wood-river.
