National Dog Show

NBC broadcast hosts David Frei, Mary Carillo and John O’Hurley will bring the pageantry of the 21st annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina to America’s television audience on Thanksgiving Day.

 Courtesy photo

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will return for its 21st year on Thanksgiving Day, giving television viewers a chance to cheer on dogs of all breeds as they compete for a chance at the coveted title of “Best in Show.”

This year, close to 1,800 dogs were entered into the competition.

Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia before a live audience in Oaks, Penn., the National Dog Show will air on NBC at noon until 2 p.m. in all time zones immediately following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

