The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will return for its 21st year on Thanksgiving Day, giving television viewers a chance to cheer on dogs of all breeds as they compete for a chance at the coveted title of “Best in Show.”
This year, close to 1,800 dogs were entered into the competition.
Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia before a live audience in Oaks, Penn., the National Dog Show will air on NBC at noon until 2 p.m. in all time zones immediately following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
For the more than 20 million people who watch the televised Thanksgiving Day extravaganza every year, it might come as a surprise that for 21 years the show has been co-produced by a Ketchum event and television production company, Carson International, in partnership with NBC.
Since 2002, Carson International has overseen many of the National Dog Show’s on-site and post-production details. Led by longtime Ketchum resident Kathy Carson and her late husband, Paul Carson, the team at Carson International works with NBC, Purina and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia to create this special holiday event.
With several hundred dogs entered in the National Dog Show, winning “Best In Show” is a rigorous competition. Dogs must first compete within their own breed to win “Best in Breed.” Winners of each breed then move on to the group judging, which includes seven groups: Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding, in which dogs compete for “Best in Group.” The top dog from each of the seven groups then competes for the title of “Best in Show.”
This year, the National Dog Show will introduce three new breeds sanctioned by the American Kennel Club: the Mudi, Bracco Italiano and the Russian Toy.
The National Dog Show draws devoted viewers year after year by offering an entertaining blend of tradition, pageantry, humor and information not found in other conformation dog shows. NBC broadcast hosts John O’Hurley, of “Seinfeld” fame, and well-known dog show expert David Frei provide breed and judging insights during the competition. And co-host Mary Carillo, who is well-known for her television work at the Olympics, interviews handlers backstage, giving viewers a unique behind-the-scenes perspective. Her love of dogs brings a fun blend of entertainment and insight to her commentary.
The National Dog Show is a benched conformation show. This means that as the dogs are being groomed and prepared for their time in the ring, they are available for spectators to visit and interact with.
“Benching is a highlight of being at the show and what makes it so engaging for people,” said Kathy Carson. “The spectators can walk through the benching area and get up close and personal with some of the most beautiful purebred dogs in the country.”
The National Dog Show has published its official show program online.
Viewers wishing to follow along and learn more in-depth information about event can find the magazine at https://issuu.com.
“Even if you can’t be in Pennsylvania for the show, you can read more about these beautiful dogs and their breeds, and learn other information about the event,” Carson said. ￼
