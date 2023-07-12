Although law is her profession, Dana Moloney likes to make up little poems, which she shares out loud with her husband Danny. One of those ditties is now a book: “Mountain Fly,” the first in a series of adventure books for children.
“I said something similar to what ended up being in the book,” ‘I am a mountain fly, but I long for a change, to experience adventure, and a tropical rain,’” Moloney said. “To which Danny said, ‘Write that down.’”
Moloney and the illustrator Jim Keating will be hosting a launch party for “Mountain Fly” from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at 220 2nd Ave. S., Suite 201 in The Lupine Building, corner of Second Avenue and River Street in Ketchum.
Moloney still has the notepad with her original scribbles on it at her office. She said she will have those pinned up for the event, as well as the first draft from so many years ago.
The book, in its way, is based on a true story. A fly once became trapped in Moloney’s van when she and Danny traveled to the beach.
“We couldn’t get the fly out of the van. It would be buzzing us, then hide, even when camping. Eventually, when we arrived at the beach it flew out of the van,” Moloney said.
“Mountain Fly” follows the journey of a fly, in its pink sneakers and yellow overalls, as it hitches a ride in a camper van traveling from the mountains to the sea.
Moloney has always considered herself somewhat of a mountain fly, too. She first came to Ketchum in 1994 while attending law school, and then relocated permanently in 1996. She opened her own office in 2000, and has helped coach snowboarding for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation for eight years, she said.
Keating is a family friend. He lives in Austin, Texas, where he works as a professional artist.
“Jim and I are longtime friends,” Moloney said. “He is my brother’s best friend and he is an incredible artist and very diverse. He sketches, paints, uploads to his computer, and then he spends substantial time creating his detailed illustrations.”
Moloney added when she sent her stories to Keating he read them and the next morning had sketched up a bunch of different flies.
“We hadn’t talked about how I saw the fly looking, but a few of the flies were what was in my head,” Moloney said.
The premise of the book is that as a small creature on the open road, the fly is exposed to a vast and wild country, yet it finds peace and a place in nature despite the overwhelming size of the world. The fly’s passion for adventure, experiences and the unknown is exciting, with the fly looking toward its first destination as a beginning, not an end, a press release states.
“Mountain Fly” will only be available with local vendor Iconoclast Books until August, and then it will be on the website mountainflybook.com. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In