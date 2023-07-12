Mountain Fly

“Mountain Fly” is a new children’s book based in Ketchum and written by local attorney Dana Moloney.

Although law is her profession, Dana Moloney likes to make up little poems, which she shares out loud with her husband Danny. One of those ditties is now a book: “Mountain Fly,” the first in a series of adventure books for children.

“I said something similar to what ended up being in the book,” ‘I am a mountain fly, but I long for a change, to experience adventure, and a tropical rain,’” Moloney said. “To which Danny said, ‘Write that down.’”

Moloney and the illustrator Jim Keating will be hosting a launch party for “Mountain Fly” from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at 220 2nd Ave. S., Suite 201 in The Lupine Building, corner of Second Avenue and River Street in Ketchum.

