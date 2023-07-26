The Sun Valley Policy Forum will feature Mike Pompeo, the 70th U.S. secretary of state, as the headlining speaker for the organization’s opening event at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
Pompeo served as the secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, has served a director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and was elected to four terms in Congress, representing the Fourth District of Kansas. He graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and served as a cavalry officer in the U.S. Army, leading troops patrolling the Iron Curtain.
Pompeo left the military in 1991 and later graduated from Harvard Law School. Over the next decade, he was the leader of two manufacturing businesses in Kansas, first in the aerospace industry and then making energy-drilling and energy-production equipment.
