At the end of August, the entertainment industry was shocked by the news of the untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 43. Prior to his record-breaking turn in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Boseman rose to prominence for his performances as two African American icons: Jackie Robinson and James Brown in the biopics “42” and “Get on Up,” respectively.
In celebration of Boseman’s life and talent, the Magic Lantern has booked both films for special screenings beginning Friday.
“Boseman’s Robinson is watchful, winning and confident facing bigotry in all its force,” Magic Lantern owner Rick Kessler wrote in a statement this week. “His recreation of the rhythm and blues legend [Brown], warts and all, is positively jaw-dropping.”
“42” and “Get on Up” will begin Friday at the Magic Lantern for a limited time. Visit mlcinemas.com for showtimes. The movie theater has implemented reduced seating and a strict “No Mask—No Entry” policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In