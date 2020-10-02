Magic Lantern Cinemas’ 31st annual Fall Film Festival continues this Friday with the opening of “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story.” The documentary examines Miller’s entire life, from his troubled childhood to his groundbreaking achievements as a filmmaker and athlete.
Miller, of course, had close ties to Sun Valley, spending a pair of winters in the 1940s living in a trailer parked on resort lots. “Ski Bum” features archival footage provided by Warren Miller Entertainment, including exclusive, in-depth, on-camera interviews with members of the Miller family and Warren Miller himself, recorded not long before his death in 2018.
Miller is best remembered for his game-changing work creating ski films. Beginning in the early 1950s, his highly influential films are considered driving forces in the development and promotion of the ski industry both domestically and internationally.
“Ski Bum” includes Miller’s last video interview, recorded a few months before his death at 93.
British mystery/comedy “Sometimes Always Never” will also open during the ongoing fall festival this weekend. The film stars Bill Nighy and Jenny Agutter.
For showtimes, visit mlcinemas.com.
