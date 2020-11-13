Lunafest—the annual film festival presented by Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho—is returning for its 10th year in the Wood River Valley, but like so much else this year will take on a new form.
This year’s film series will stream online for 24 hours, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The festival, as in every previous year, highlights women in leadership roles, promoting Girls on the Run’s mission. According to the organization’s website, “Girls on the Run is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.”
The seven short films featured in the 2020 Lunafest lineup “cover topics such as women’s health, motherhood, body image, aging, cultural diversity and breaking barriers,” according to a recent press release from Girls on the Run.
In addition to the film series, Girls on the Run will also host a weeklong online auction fundraiser to support the group’s programming for girls in Southern Idaho in grades three through eight.
The auction website, including all biddable items, is open for viewing now. Bidding will open on Monday, Nov. 16, and continue through Sunday, Nov. 22. The auction’s diverse selection of biddable items includes a full 2020-21 Sun Valley season ski pass.
To view the auction or purchase tickets for the Lunafest virtual series, visit gotrsouthernidaho.org/lunafest.
