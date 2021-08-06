When Andy Frasco was just getting off the ground as a musician, Ketchum was one of the first places to give him a shot.
“Whiskey Jacques’ and I have had this incredible bond together,” Frasco said. “They’ve always put me on opportunities that helped me get my career going. For that, I’ll always come back.”
Local favorites Andy Frasco & the U.N. return to the venue on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7, to perform their rousing strain of blues rock. Some bands may dread playing the same place two nights in a row, but by releasing an album nearly every year, the band amassed a catalogue of around 200 songs.
“At first, I was kind of trippin’ about it, but now we have enough material, it’s fun to hang out in town,” Frasco said.
Their shows have been known to get raucous, with wild jazz and funk improvisation, crowd surfing and audience members onstage. Frasco refers to their concerts as “controlled chaos.”
“It’s a party, and we’re trying to throw the best intimate moment we can and try to get people involved, dancing and moving,” Frasco said, “get them out of their heads for a couple hours and stay present.”
Back in the day, Frasco used Craigslist to find musicians in each town he toured. Now, guitarist Shawn Eckels, saxophonist Ernie Chang, bassist Floyd Kellog and drummer Andee Avila join him onstage. All from different parts of the country, the members of the U.N. tour with Frasco for roughly 250 dates a year.
“Music is a collaborative lifestyle,” Frasco said. “You can’t just do it all. You need to listen to all these different ideas and all these different musicians and what they bring to the table.”
Their latest single “Dancin’ Around My Grave” distills the band’s ethos of living in the moment and leading a life without regrets.
“We make feel good music,” Frasco said. “Our lyrics and our show are trying to spark positivity in this weird time ... We’ve always been an optimistic band.”
Tickets cost $16 online and $18 at the bar. Doors open at 9 p.m. Don’t forget your dancing shoes.
