While practicing medicine has been a life’s calling for physician Gary Hoffman, the Ketchum resident said that theater is also his passion.
“I have always been interested in theater, having acted, produced and directed shows in the last 35 years,” Hoffman said. “This latest play is a mix of both.”
Hoffman’s play, titled “The Two Swans: Vladimir/Volodymyr,” will be presented as a staged reading at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. The reading is free, however Hoffman said he will be taking donations earmarked for Ukrainian refugee relief organizations.
Hoffman founded the local Royal Larkspur Players in Ketchum and has produced 40 local productions of existing plays—mostly staged readings—throughout the past 25 years.
“I went to Ukraine to do a medical mission and for inspiration for the play,” Hoffman said. “I wanted to be able to directly help the people of Ukraine in their struggle against their Russian invaders besides just raising and sending money.”
Hoffman is a Vietnam veteran and spent his time serving as a flight surgeon, so he said he is no stranger to conflict.
Hoffman described his play as a straightforward drama, but also containing enough humor to make it palatable for audiences. His historical drama is about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, using their own speeches as the base, he said.
“Many little-known facts will be revealed as the compelling character development of the 12 roles tightens its grip,” Hoffman said in a statement about the play.
Those interested in attending can contact Hoffman at 208-725-5522. ￼
Express writer Tony Tekaroniake Evans contributed to this story.
