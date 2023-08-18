Two Swans

Ketchum resident Gary Hoffman’s play “The Two Swans: Vladimir/Volodymyr” will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at The Argyros.

 Photo contributed

While practicing medicine has been a life’s calling for physician Gary Hoffman, the Ketchum resident said that theater is also his passion.

“I have always been interested in theater, having acted, produced and directed shows in the last 35 years,” Hoffman said. “This latest play is a mix of both.”

Hoffman’s play, titled “The Two Swans: Vladimir/Volodymyr,” will be presented as a staged reading at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. The reading is free, however Hoffman said he will be taking donations earmarked for Ukrainian refugee relief organizations.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments