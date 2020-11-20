Local author, Express reporter and historian Tony Tekaroniake Evans will present on his new book via The Community Library’s livestream Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. In “Teaching Native Pride: Upward Bound and the Legacy of Isabel Bond,” Evans examines three generations of students enrolled in the federally sponsored Upward Bound program at the University of Idaho. He weaves together dozens of interviews, anecdotes and historical insights to form a sweeping narrative of family, education and tradition.
“I think Native American histories are often hidden from view in the United States,” Evans said in an interview. “I’d like the readers to take away just how rich and varied Native history and culture and Native perspectives are.”
November is National Native American Heritage Month, and Evans—an enrolled Bear Clan member of the Kahnawake Mohawks of Quebec—said he was delighted with the opportunity to present from his new book next week and hopes to enable his audience and readers to better understand Native culture and history.
“Native American history is American history. There’s no separation,” he said. “I want the reader to understand the importance of the culture and sense of identity, of what membership in a Native community means, and how that goes hand-in-hand with higher education.”
Evans’ talk at the library will be broadcast for free at liverstream.com/comlib.
“Teaching Native Pride: Upward Bound and the Legacy of Isabel Bond,” is being published by Washington State University Press and is due for a wide release at the beginning of December. Visit wsupress.wsu.edu/product/teaching-native-pride to learn more.
Amazing that this narcissistic idiot is writing a book on native pride, when he has stated in the past that several tribes are “ his enemies”. This guy is in love with himself.
Only in this community, could a conman like him Be put on a pedestal. Disgusting.
