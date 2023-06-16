Thirty accomplished dancers from the Dutch National Ballet will be joined by a live orchestra for Ballet Sun Valley’s annual production, July 1-2.
Several pieces are being arranged by Martin West, music director of the San Francisco Ballet and the founding music director of Ballet Sun Valley, said Kelli Quinlan, executive director of BSV.
For the first time in 40 years, the Dutch National Ballet will be touring the United States this summer, and their first stop is Sun Valley at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to introduce Dutch National Ballet to the Sun Valley audience,” Quinlan said.
Unique to the Dutch National Ballet is its choreographer, Hans van Manen, who is 90 years old and still working. He is internationally recognized as one of the grand masters of contemporary ballet. van Manen has put together more than 150 ballets, and they are performed by esteemed ballet companies around the world. The dancers in Dutch National Ballet are also a mix of dancers from 12 countries that include Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the United States.
Ballet Sun Valley is also unique in that it doesn’t have its own dance company, rather bringing in dancers from around the world to perform. Past performances include the San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and the Paris Opera Ballet.
This years’ program with the Dutch National Ballet will comprise two entirely different performances, which include works by choreographers van Manen, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma.
The first night, July 1, will be choreographed by van Manen.
The second night’s program, July 2, will feature six pieces by Marius Petipa, Forsythe and Kuindersma. Forsythe is known for his infusion of ballet and visual arts in his work, and Kuindersma is a freelance choreographer that is a young creative for the Dutch National Ballet and has been featured in Dance Magazine USA as their “Top 25 to Watch” list in 2019.
Tickets to the performances are on sale, starting from $35. For more information, visit balletsunvalley.org. ￼
