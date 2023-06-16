Dutch National Ballet

Dutch National Ballet dancers in Marius Petipa and Jules Perrot’s “Le Corsaire.”

 Courtesy image by Hans Gerritsen

Thirty accomplished dancers from the Dutch National Ballet will be joined by a live orchestra for Ballet Sun Valley’s annual production, July 1-2.

Several pieces are being arranged by Martin West, music director of the San Francisco Ballet and the founding music director of Ballet Sun Valley, said Kelli Quinlan, executive director of BSV.

For the first time in 40 years, the Dutch National Ballet will be touring the United States this summer, and their first stop is Sun Valley at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

