Points of light hovered over Ketchum’s Atkinson Park last weekend to form shapes familiar and abstract, all part of “The Journey of Light,” a drone show put on by the The Argyros Performing Arts Center. The two-show program, visible from most of Downtown and West Ketchum, featured some 200 specialized, lighted drones rising synchronized flight 400 feet in the air. They were the first of their kind in Ketchum, according to Argyros Executive Director Casey Mott. “The idea of doing something unprecedented was really exciting to us,” Mott told the Ex
press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In