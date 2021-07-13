Historian, author, and attorney John Lundin will deliver the third lecture of Hailey Public Library’s “Our Water” series Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. “Historic Wood River Water Battles,” offered virtually, will take a historical look at battles over water claims for domestic, agricultural and industrial uses from the 1880s to the early 1900s that resulted in early and influential water laws.
“Water in our hot, desert climate is an ongoing and vital conversation for everyone this year, from fishers to farmers, from homeowners to government entities,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s program manager. “Important water laws, which determine who gets water, when, and how much were often established decades ago. Historian John Lundin will trace these historical water claims in the Wood River Valley and the many canals dug to provide water to farms and ranches, along with the litigation that resolved conflicting uses.”
Lundin splits his time between Seattle and Ketchum. He has written and lectured extensively about Wood River Valley history, inspired by his great-grandparents Matthew and Isabelle Campbell McFall who moved to Bellevue, Idaho, in 1881 and built the McFall Hotel in Shoshone in 1900.
Lundin wrote “Sun Valley, Ketchum and the Wood River Valley,” an Images of America book for History/Arcadia Press. Previous books include “Skiing Sun Valley: A History from Union Pacific to the Holdings” by History Press and “Early Skiing on Snoqualmie Pass,” named outstanding regional history book by the International Ski History Association. His ongoing long-term project is a book about the history of the Wood River Valley based on the experiences of his relatives.
To attend the event RSVP to kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
