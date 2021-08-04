21-08-04 Field Daze Comedy 14 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Los Angeles-based comedian Ally Weinhold entertains the crowd under a colorful sky Saturday at a Field Daze event at Reinheimer Ranch, south of Ketchum. Shows on Friday and Saturday also featured performances by producer, singer and actor Lila Claghorn, singers Madison Hansmeyer and Nick Sacks, musicians The Beverly Lovers and tap-dancers from the Footlight Dance Centre. The Field Daze series was started last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic by co-producers Claghorn and Cathy Reinheimer. Future events are scheduled for Aug. 7, 20-21 and 27-28. For details, go to fielddazesunvalley.org.

