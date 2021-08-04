Los Angeles-based comedian Ally Weinhold entertains the crowd under a colorful sky Saturday at a Field Daze event at Reinheimer Ranch, south of Ketchum. Shows on Friday and Saturday also featured performances by producer, singer and actor Lila Claghorn, singers Madison Hansmeyer and Nick Sacks, musicians The Beverly Lovers and tap-dancers from the Footlight Dance Centre. The Field Daze series was started last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic by co-producers Claghorn and Cathy Reinheimer. Future events are scheduled for Aug. 7, 20-21 and 27-28. For details, go to fielddazesunvalley.org.
Breaking News
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockslide closes Trail Creek
- Wildfires threaten central Idaho wilderness
- CDC: Blaine County’s COVID-19 spread is ‘substantial’
- Sun Valley man faces third DUI
- Hailey man drowns in apparent east Idaho river accident
- Highway crash reported near Smiley Creek
- Flash flood puts dent in historic drought
- Bellevue lot contaminated with lead, arsenic
- With COVID-19 cases surging, experts push for vaccinations
- Hailey woman sentenced to prison for theft
Images
Commented
- Don’t let Ketchum become Jackson (17)
- As campground dispute continues, Hailey eyes new residential growth (17)
- Idaho laws limit housing options (16)
- Ketchum takes aim at housing crisis (14)
- What’s going on with the labor market? (13)
- For cities, housing crunch hits home (13)
- St. Luke’s needs your help with housing (11)
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley (10)
- Bellevue eldercare facility under lockdown after staff tests positive for COVID (9)
- St. Luke’s requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine (9)
- Ketchum should take its own advice (8)
- Hot enough? Scared yet? (7)
- Immigration should be fixed, not resisted (7)
- Hailey residents voice ideas–concerns–at town square workshop (7)
- ‘Forest health’ plans offer false hope (6)
- Revised Bluebird Village plans head to P&Z (6)
- CDC: Blaine County’s COVID-19 spread is ‘substantial’ (6)
- Hailey adopts tentative budget of $16.2M (6)
- ITD moving forward on project south of Ketchum (5)
- Hailey to hold Town Square workshop Tuesday (5)
- You can’t get something for nothing (4)
- Hailey eyes expanded 2022 budget, new staff positions (4)
- Heat wave to hit south valley on Monday (4)
- As Allen & Co. descends, private flights surpass airport capacity (4)
- COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in region (3)
- New regulations should mean more freedom (3)
- For Allen & Co., a return to normal—almost (3)
- Baldy gets a trim to improve forest health (3)
- Ketchum, firefighters’ union ink 3-year deal (3)
- Ketchum looks at sister resort for housing answers (3)
- Save money and save our valley! (3)
- Fix stuff, then go for more (3)
- Kindness, compassion and hospitality still thrive in Ketchum/Sun Valley (3)
- Paying for the hanging (3)
- Our economy is poised for a comeback—if we only let it (3)
- Drivers asked to watch for wild horses (2)
- Dog and cat population has ‘skyrocketed’ at Mountain Humane (2)
- Breaking 'Moose': F&G relocates pair from Woodside (2)
- Picabo Desert Farm bids farewell (2)
- Wildfire spotted 17 miles northeast of Hailey (2)
- Delta variant discovered in Twin Falls County (2)
- Wood River Land Trust secures conservation area through transfer of development rights (2)
- Stop the stabbing of Idaho’s heart (2)
- With COVID-19 cases surging, experts push for vaccinations (2)
- Land Trust secures $111K for Bellevue river restoration (2)
- Amid weekend heat wave, crews contain 2 fires in the Sawtooths (2)
- Hailey rezone clears path for housing, hardware store (2)
- Search continues for local hiker missing in Montana (2)
- Army general shoots down ‘critical race theory’ hysteria. Amen. (2)
- Ketchum names John and Diane Peavey Wagon Days grand marshals (2)
- Consider a recirculation pump (2)
- No water, no food (2)
- We must adapt to a dry climate (2)
- Eviction ban set to end Saturday (1)
- When ‘I’m sorry’ isn’t enough (1)
- Baseball the beautiful (1)
- Appeal set for Sawtooth Valley airstrip (1)
- Bellevue P&Z to consider new zone for apartment buildings (1)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level increases (1)
- Ketchum makes changes to 2022 budget, reschedules review (1)
- Idaho schools need a boost (1)
- Rockslide closes Trail Creek (1)
- Texas House Democrats’ retreat is continued march for rights (1)
- Bellevue leaders debate spending priorities (1)
- Bellevue P&Z shows support for high-density housing downtown (1)
- Bellevue’s draft budget is 53% larger than last year (1)
- BCSD, Health District schedule vaccination clinics for students (1)
- Judicial review of proposed transmission line continues (1)
- May the ‘force’ be with... (1)
- Save water, save ourselves (1)
- County’s COVID-19 cases increase slightly (1)
- Sawtooth Forum starts Friday (1)
- Groups prepare to sue Idaho over new wolf hunting laws (1)
- Visit Sun Valley, Hailey Chamber get tourism grants (1)
- Bellevue lot contaminated with lead, arsenic (1)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new townhome developments (1)
- The Gem State, Or The New Golden State? (1)
- Ketchum continues strong LOT collections (1)
- In Ketchum, drones to create a spectacle of lights (1)
- Hailey town square is the wrong plan (1)
- In any language (1)
- Snapshots (1)
- Ketchum to study potential changes to Main Street, Warm Springs Road (1)
- All In For Allen & Co. (1)
- Local Ducks Unlimited shooters all smiles in Bellevue (1)
- Helping Honey Bear: Firefighters rescue dog on Della Mountain (1)
- Mud Lick Fire nears containment (1)
- Hailey officials report smooth sailing over holiday weekend (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In