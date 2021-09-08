Local theatre staple Patricia Wygle originally saw “A... My Name is Alice” off Broadway while working as an actress in the 1980s in New York City. She immediately fell in love with the mix of songs, skits and monologues.
Now, she’s bringing back its sequel to the Wood River Valley. Laughing Stock Theatre Company’s production of “A... My Name Will Always Be Alice” runs at The Argyros Sept. 8-11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at theargyros.org.
The music is an eclectic mix of gospel, blues and ballads. The five singers are all women. Everyone has about three songs, with the opener and closer featuring the whole cast. In between, they shapeshift into different trios, duets and solos. The other performers are Rachel Aanestad, Megan Mahoney, Karen Nelsen and Aly Wepplo.
“It’s amazing we have this kind of talent in our little valley,” Wygle said. “Two of them teach at Community School. One is semi-retired. To be able to get that caliber out here is amazing. I think people will be very impressed.”
The three-piece band is all men, featuring Paul Gregory and Max Stimac, led by R.L. Rowsey.
“This show is just fun, unapologetic, without any excuses,” Rowsey said. “It’s just a chance to be wonderfully entertained.”
One of Wygle’s favorite numbers is “The French Song.” The premise is a German chanteuse who has decided she wants to be French so she can sing French love songs. The song itself is à la Edith Piaf, but it is just nonsensical French words.
“It’s silly and a lot of fun,” Wygle said.
Many songs in the show tell a story and in and of themselves. The song “Friends” details two women’s companionship from adolescence to adulthood. “Honeypot” is a raunchy, satirical take on modern psychology.
The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission. The Argyros serves drinks. Tickets are $30 for theater seating.
Each night there are seven cabaret tables. They cost $150 and come with a bottle of wine. You can make it a date night or bring up to four people.
Back in September 2019, when Laughing Stock performed this show at The Spot in Ketchum, they sold out every show. Many attendants returned to see the show multiple times.
“It’s just the type of night that will get your mind off all the smoke and the COVID,” Wygle said. “You’re just going to laugh and smile for an hour and a half.”
