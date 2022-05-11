Ketchum officials will present the city’s finalized Housing Action Plan in a public forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at The Community Library in Ketchum.
Carissa Connelly, the city’s housing strategist, and City Administrator Jade Riley will lead the presentation of the plan, a guiding document for the city to take a variety of actions to address the affordable-housing crisis. The plan outlines goals, strategies and proposed actions to develop new affordable housing, preserve existing affordable units and convert some underused or short-term-rental units to long-term rentals.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday to adopt the Housing Action Plan and to begin implementation. Ketchum voters will decide Tuesday, May 17, whether to approve a key funding mechanism for the plan, a set of proposed increases to local-option sales taxes.
Other speakers will include: Susan Scoville, chair of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency board; community organizer Herbert Romero; Mary Fauth, director and co-founder of the Blaine County Charitable Fund; Sarah Michael, chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority; and Tim Carter, member of the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission.
The forum will be held in the library’s Moran Lecture Hall. Because seating is limited, people are required to register though the library’s website, comlib.org. People who want to watch the forum online can view a livestream or recording through a link on the website.
